USD/CAD is displaying a sense of exhaustion after reaching elevated levels at 1.2830. Oil prices have rebounded sharply on the announcement of prudent monetary policy in China. The speech from BOC’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD eyes exhaustion at 1.2830 as oil rebounds, BOC’s Macklem in focus - April 26, 2022
- Canadian National Railway declares CAD 0.7325 dividend - April 26, 2022
- CAD Modelling software Market To 2030 Report Reviews Size, In-depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis - April 26, 2022