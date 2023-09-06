Against the dollar, the Canadian currency might have an uphill battle. Price action on the USD/CAD daily chart has extended above the 1.3600 level and is approaching key resistance at the 1.3700 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Eyes Key Resistance at 1.3700, Pares Losses on OPEC Driven Oil Price Surge - September 6, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bulls pause near 1.3650 barrier, await BoC before placing fresh bets - September 6, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Consolidates around mid-1.3600s, eyes BoC for fresh impetus - September 6, 2023