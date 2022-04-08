USD/CAD eyes test of 200DMA at 1.2618 despite strong Canada jobs report, as buck strength continues

USD/CAD is trading above 1.2600 and eyeing a test of its 200DMA at 1.2618, despite strong Canadian jobs data. Hawkish Fed vibes have driven the rally in the pair these last three days. Next week will …
