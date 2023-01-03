USD/CAD has sensed selling pressure after failing to surpass the 1.3580 resistance. Risk-sensitive currencies are gaining traction as investors are expecting a weak move by the USD Index. The release …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD faces barricades around 1.3580 as focus shifts to FOMC minutes - January 2, 2023
- CAD CAM Software Market (New Report) 2023 To Garner Overwhelming Hike In Revenues by 2029 | 110 Pages Report - January 2, 2023
- USD/CAD creeps higher around 1.3570s amidst thin liquidity conditions - January 2, 2023