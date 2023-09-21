USD/CAD seeing mid-Thursday rejection from the topside as Greenback pauses. Oil-based CAD getting bolstered by rebounding oil prices. US PMIs, CAD Retail Sales still in the pipe for Friday. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD facing further downside after rejecting 1.3520 - September 21, 2023
- Secoda closes $19-million CAD Series A to scale its data management AI copilot - September 21, 2023
- Digital Dentistry Markets: Intraoral Scanner, Intraoral Camera, Dental CBCT, CAD/CAM – Global Forecast to 2028 - September 21, 2023