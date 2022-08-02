USD/CAD retreats from intraday high, pares the biggest daily gains in over a week. Oil prices remain pressured around fortnight low amid recession fears. Headlines surrounding China add strength to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD fades bounce off two-month low near 1.2850 amid risk-off mood - August 2, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Loonie bulls defend 200-EMA - August 1, 2022
- USD/CAD oscillates around 1.2840 ahead of employment data, oil struggles above $93.00 - August 1, 2022