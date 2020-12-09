USD/CAD fades recovery moves above 1.2800 with eyes on BOC

USD/CAD snaps two-day winning streak to ease from 1.2825. Risks remain mildly positive amid US stimulus hopes. BOC is widely expected to keep monetary policy intact, comments over QE should be …
