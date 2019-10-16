USD/CAD fails to extend recovery gains as challenges to US-China trade deal increase

USD/CAD refrains from further advances amid doubts over the US-China trade deal. China’s Foreign Ministry’s comments concerning the US bill on Hong Kong triggered fresh risk-off. Canadian CPI, US …
