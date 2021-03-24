USD/CAD went briefly above 1.2600 on Wednesday but has since dropped back into the 1.2570s. A strong recovery in crude prices and the overhang of hawkish BoC vibes all helped support the loonie.
USD/CAD fails to keep head above 1.2600 amid sharp recovery in crude prices
