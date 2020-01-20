USD/CAD fails to portray WTI gains, stays mildly bid near 1.3070

USD/CAD holds onto recovery gains from Thursday. The week-start rise by WTI seems to fade, the US dollar remains broadly stronger. BOC will be the key event this week. USD/CAD trades near the …
