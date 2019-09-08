USD/CAD Falls to New Monthly Lows as BoC Keeps Rates Unchanged

The USD/CAD currency pair plunged to trade at new monthly lows of about 1.3270 on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada held interest rates constant following its most interest rate decision.
