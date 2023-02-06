January closed with traders in an optimistic mood. The S&P 500 finished the month with a 6.18% gain and the US dollar dropped across the G-10 spectrum. Analysts and traders were feeling rather smug, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD / CAD – February 2023: FX Outlook Economic Outlook and Summary - February 6, 2023
- 3D CAD Software Market To Eyewitness Steady Growth Throughout 2023-2028 - February 6, 2023
- Canada’s Ivey PMI Jumps To 60.1, USD/CAD Settles Above 1.3450 - February 6, 2023