EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed. GBP/USD is trading closer to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD fell toward 1.3300 after mixed US NFP data - October 4, 2019
- USD/CAD in battle with 1.3340 familiar resistance [Video] - October 4, 2019
- USD/CAD consolidates in a range below 1-month tops, focus remains on NFP - October 4, 2019