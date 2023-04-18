The USD/CAD pair has gauged an intermediate cushion after a gradual correction to near 1.3380 in the Tokyo session. The Loonie asset needs support for a confident recovery to defend further downside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD finds an intermediate cushion around 1.3380 ahead of Canada’s Inflation - April 18, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar mildly bullish - April 17, 2023
- Closing Bell: The Bitcoin Fund CAD down on Monday (QBTC) - April 17, 2023