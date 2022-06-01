USD/CAD finds its feet and rebounds towards 1.2660s after the BoC’s rate hike

The USD/CAD remains lower in the week, so far down 0.48%. The Bank of Canada raised rates and laid the ground for additional hikes. May’s US ISM Manufacturing surprised to the upside while price …
