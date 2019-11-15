USD/CAD finds support ahead of 1.3200, turns flat near 1.3250

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, up on the day. US Commerce Secretary Ross has expressed optimism about reaching a deal with China. The Retail Sales Control Group met expectations with 0.3%.
