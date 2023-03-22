USD/CAD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Wednesday. The prevalent USD selling bias acts as a headwind in the wake of the recent recovery in Oil prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD flat-lines above 1.3700 mark, focus remains glued to FOMC policy decision - March 22, 2023
- April tends to be a weak month for USD/CAD – Scotiabank - March 22, 2023
- Plurilock’s Integra Networks Secures Increase in Line of Credit to CAD$2.0M - March 22, 2023