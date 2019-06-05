EUR/USD is trading around the highs of 1.1270, up on the day. Fed Chair Powell´s subtle hint that the Fed may cut rates sent the dollar lower. Top-tier US data is awaited today: ADP NFP and the ISM …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD flirting with 2-week lows, below 1.3400 handle - June 5, 2019
- CannaOne Secures $250,000 CAD Convertible Debenture - June 5, 2019
- XS CAD Welcomes Strategic Solutions Expert to Its Team - June 5, 2019