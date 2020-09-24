USD/CAD looks to build on Wednesday’s rally. Dollar strength, oil price-weakness remain supportive. Focus shifts to the US macro news, Day 3 of Powell’s testimony. The USD/CAD pair extends its bullish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD flirts with six-week highs just shy of 1.3400 - September 23, 2020
- GBP/CAD Price Analysis: Choppy conditions at counter trendline resistance - September 23, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3400 In Sight - September 23, 2020