EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus. GBP/USD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forecast: 1.32 guards a run to 1.3430; Fed to trigger 1.30 test? - July 26, 2019
- USD/CAD: Swings are the norm – CIBC - July 26, 2019
- USD/CAD finds resistance near 1.3200, looks to close second straight week higher - July 26, 2019