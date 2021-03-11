The US Dollar-to-Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) dipped to 34-month lows near 1.2500 in February. The selling of US dollars to buy commodity currencies and emerging-market currencies has been a popular …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD Forecast 2021: US Canadian Dollar Rate To Regain Ground, Year-end Call Say CIBC
The US Dollar-to-Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) dipped to 34-month lows near 1.2500 in February. The selling of US dollars to buy commodity currencies and emerging-market currencies has been a popular …