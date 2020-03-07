BOC cuts overnight rate 0.5% matching the Fed. Largest single reduction since March 2009. USD/CAD level on the week defying weaker greenback. The Dollar Canada was essentially unchanged on the week …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: An exception to the USD fall - March 7, 2020
- Canada Imports Cleaning Products, Appliances,&Miscellaneous - March 7, 2020
- Canada Imports Carpets, Textile Furnishings&Textile Products - March 7, 2020