Traders were buying risk-on assets from the get-go with an announcement that the had been a phone call between the top US and Chinese trade officials seeking amends to the protracted dispute with …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forecast: Bears hit the mark as CAD finally pulls in a bid - September 6, 2019
- Canadian Dollar Tech Outlook: USD/CAD Price -What is Below The Monthly Low? - September 6, 2019
- Forex Daily Recap – USD/CAD Slipped as Loonie Rose over Upbeat Data - September 6, 2019