USD/CAD broke below the 1.2500 mark on Friday in reaction to the US/Canadian jobs report. Bullish crude oil prices continued underpinning the loonie and contributed to the selling bias. Rallying US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bears now await a sustained break below descending channel - October 11, 2021
- USD/CAD refreshes 10-week low near 1.2450 on oil’s bull run - October 11, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Downside movement halts below 100-day SMA - October 10, 2021