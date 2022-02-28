USD/CAD opened with a bullish gap, albeit lacked follow-through buying beyond 1.2800. The Russia-Ukraine crisis boosted the safe-haven USD and extended support to the major. Bullish oil prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bullish crude oil prices acting as headwind amid Russia’s nuclear alert - February 28, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bulls are leading as daily support holds up - February 27, 2022
- AUD/CAD – Australian Dollar Canadian Dollar - February 27, 2022