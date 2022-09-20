An uptick in oil prices underpins the loonie and caps the upside ahead of the FOMC meeting. The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bullish potential intact, Canadian CPI eyed ahead of FOMC meeting - September 20, 2022
- USD/CAD: Levels below 1.30 might remain out of reach for now – Commerzbank - September 20, 2022
- USD/CAD: Highs Challenging Long Term Technical Perspectives - September 20, 2022