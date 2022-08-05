Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair settled near the top end of its daily trading range and edged back closer to the weekly high during the Asian session on Friday. The uptick, however, lacked …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls await move beyond 1.2900, US/Canadian jobs report in focus - August 5, 2022
- USD/CAD buyers approach 1.2900 ahead of US/Canada employment data - August 5, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian Dollar Making a Charge - August 5, 2022