USD/CAD shot to a fresh weekly high after the release of the US/Canadian jobs data on Friday. Bullish crude oil prices underpinned the loonie and capped any meaningful upside for the pair. Last week’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Bulls await sustained strength beyond 61.8% Fibo., around 1.2770 area - February 7, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Inverse Head & Shoulders keep buyers hopeful around 1.2750 - February 6, 2022
- USD/CAD Aims to Break 1.280 - February 6, 2022