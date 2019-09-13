EUR/USD is extending its falls toward 1.1050 after US Consumer Sentiment beat expectations with 92 points. Earlier, retail sales met expectations. GBP/USD hits a 6-week high above 1.24. The DUP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forecast: Bulls step in at key support and target 1.3380s ahead of the Fed - September 13, 2019
- USD/CAD – Loonie Traders Not Feeling so Lucky - September 13, 2019
- Canadian Dollar Rate Forecast: USD/CAD Price Rally at Risk - September 13, 2019