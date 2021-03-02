The US dollar initially tried to rally a bit against the Canadian dollar on Monday, but as you can see on the chart, there is a major trendline.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Bounces from Trendline - March 2, 2021
- CAD Software Market 2021 : Latest Industry Trends, Statistics, Competition Strategies and Latest Industry Share by 2026 with Top Countries Data - March 2, 2021
- USD/CAD Outlook: Set-up favours bullish traders, Canadian GDP eyed for fresh impetus - March 2, 2021