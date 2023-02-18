The usd/cad has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to hang around the 50-Day EMA. It’s probably worth noting that the 1.37 level above is significant resistance, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Continues To Fight With Resistance - February 18, 2023
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar falls through support - February 18, 2023
- 3D CAD Software Market 2023 : Incredible Possibilities, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2028 - February 17, 2023