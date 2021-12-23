USD/CAD Forecast: Corrective fall could be seen as a buying opportunity, US/Canadian data eyed

A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around USD/CAD on Wednesday. Easing Omicron fears pushed oil closer to the monthly top and underpinned the loonie. The risk-on mood weighed heavily …
