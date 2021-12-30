USD/CAD Forecast: Defends two-month-old ascending trend-channel support

A combination of factors prompted aggressive intraday selling around USD/CAD on Wednesday. Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure amid a broad-based USD weakness. Rallying US …
