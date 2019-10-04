USD/CAD bulls recovered and have eyes set on a break above the 50% Fibonacci barrier. Bank of Canada and Federal Reserve sentiment remains key. Oil prices finally base and correct at the end of a long …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forecast: Eyes will be on the US Dollar, US CPI, Canadian jobs, oil and Fibonacci targets - October 4, 2019
- Pay what you want for 12 ebooks on 3D printing, CAD, and CNC - October 4, 2019
- US Dollar/Canadian Dollar (USD/CAD) Exchange Rate - October 4, 2019