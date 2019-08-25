EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, up on the day. President Trump said he orders companies to search Chinese imports for drugs. Earlier he criticized Powell’s lack of action. GBP/USD is trading close to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forecast: Geopolitical risks to flip BoC dovish and weigh on CAD - August 25, 2019
- Top 5 Events – FX Week Ahead: June Canada GDP Report & USD/CAD Rate Forecast - August 24, 2019
- USD/CAD forecast: Geopolitical risks to filp BoC dovish and weigh on CAD - August 23, 2019