The USD/CAD consolidated its gains after Monday’s two figure run higher keeping to a tight range between 1.4100 and 1.4200 for the balance of the week. Thursday’s all-time 24.67% one day jump in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Oil brings modest relief to the Canadian dollar - April 3, 2020
- USD/CAD: Worst is not over yet for CAD – MUFG - April 3, 2020
- Enforsys Enhances Its CAD/RMS Features to Support First Responders During Crisis - April 3, 2020