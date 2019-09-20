EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, as the US dollar gradually advances. Two White House advisers expressed contradicting accounts of US-Sino trade talks, causing confusion. Germany refrained from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forecast: Oil prices and the Fed dicated the show, 200-DMA caps multiple tests - September 20, 2019
- USD/CAD – Loonie Still Adrift - September 20, 2019
- CAD in Automotive Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales - September 20, 2019