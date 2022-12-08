USD/CAD inches back closer to a one-month high and draws support from a combination of factors. A dovish shift by the BoC on Wednesday and bearish oil prices continue to undermine the Loonie.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Seems poised to appreciate further amid dovish BoC, bearish oil prices - December 8, 2022
- Pound Canadian Dollar Rate Narrows As Oil Price Fall Drags CAD - December 8, 2022
- CAD in Automotive Market Trends, Size, Share and Forecast 2028 with Top Countries Data - December 8, 2022