The USD/CAD exchange rate drifted upwards on Friday as investors reacted to the mixed economic numbers from the United States and Canada. The pair jumped to a high of 1.3592, the highest level since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD forecast: signal after the US NFP, Canada GDP data - September 1, 2023
- High Tide Announces At-The-Market Program of up to CAD$30,000,000 for Strategic Initiatives to Replace Previous At-The-Market Program - September 1, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: 200-day SMA holds the key for bulls ahead of US NFP, Canadian Q2 GDP - September 1, 2023