USD/CAD languished near multi-month lows amid a modest USD weakness on Wednesday. Hawkish Fed expectations should help limit the USD losses and lend support to the major. Investors look forward to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Struggles near descending channel support, US CPI/FOMC minutes awaited - October 13, 2021
- USD/CAD defends 1.2450 ahead of US Inflation, FOMC minutes - October 12, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Gains More Traction - October 12, 2021