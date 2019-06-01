EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico. GBP/USD has bounced back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CAD forecast: The case for 1.3660s and early Jan has just been seasoned, but watch Trump U-turn on Mexico
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico. GBP/USD has bounced back …