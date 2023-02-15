The usd/cad has gone back and forth during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to chop back and forth against the Canadian dollar. Ultimately, this is a market that I think continues to see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD to surge towards mid/upper-1.34s on soft Canadian data – Scotiabank - February 15, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Time To Decide While Short-Term Traders Se - February 15, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Refreshes weekly top, looks to build on momentum beyond 1.3400 - February 15, 2023