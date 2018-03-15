The USD/CAD stormed above the C$1.3000 it had previously struggled to break.A tweet by Trump about Canada and two more issues are behind the move.After reaching the highest since June 2017, the pair is nearing overbought territory. The USD/CAD is trading …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: Topping 1.3000 On Trump, Canadian Homes And Kudlow, Is it Overbought? - March 15, 2018
- Navigate the Evolving Choices for CAD Workstation CPUs, Part 2 - March 15, 2018
- Canadian broker says lobster boats going for over CAD 1m - March 15, 2018