The US dollar got hammered on Monday against the Canadian dollar as the crude oil markets took off. Furthermore, people are starting to question whether or not the Federal Reserve is going to taper, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Gets Pummeled Against Loonie - August 24, 2021
- USD/CAD drops towards 21-DMA amid weaker USD, WTI rally - August 24, 2021
- USD/CAD to explode higher above the 1.28 level – Rabobank - August 24, 2021