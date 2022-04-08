(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The US dollar has rallied significantly during the trading session on Thursday to continue the recovery against the Canadian dollar. The 1.25 level has offered significant …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Forecast: USD Recovers Against the Canadian Dollar - April 8, 2022
- USD/CAD retests 200-day average after Canadian jobs data - April 8, 2022
- USD/CAD: Expecting a 50bp BoC hike next week which will help the loonie – MUFG - April 8, 2022