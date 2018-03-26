USD/CAD – Further Declines Are Possible

It has been a while since USD/CAD had such a bad week, like the last one. We saw the Canadian Dollar strengthening against its neighbouring currency, which pushed the rate lower, outside of the strong upwards moving channel. The pair was trading in that …
