The USD/CAD is still bullish as shown in the previous analysis too. At this point we need to wait for a drop then to possibly go long on 1-2-3 pattern. The pair might have a retracement close to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Further Uptrend As Buying The Dip Continues - February 9, 2020
- Canada Imports Heating, Cooling And Air Purification Equipment - February 8, 2020
- Canada Imports Industrial Machinery, Equipment And Parts - February 8, 2020