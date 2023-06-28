GBP/USD declined to a fresh two-week low below 1.2700 on Wednesday. The US Dollar clings to daily recovery gains and weighs on the pair as market participants eagerly await for BoE Governor Bailey to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD: Gains could extend to retest key resistance at 1.3315/25 – Scotiabank - June 28, 2023
- CAD/JPY 108.75 as critical support [Video] - June 28, 2023
- India’s CAD narrows in Q4 as trade gap shrinks, services exports increase - June 28, 2023