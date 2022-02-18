USD/CAD is currently moving towards the resistance level at 1.2760 while U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index received additional support ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD Gains Ground Ahead Of The Weekend - February 18, 2022
- Signal intelligence monitoring firm Pipeline Signals raises $507,000 CAD pre-seed round - February 18, 2022
- Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) (Ischemic Heart Disease) accounts for 12.2% share of global Cardiovascular clinical trial activity in 2021 - February 18, 2022