The USD/CAD pair extends its upside above the 1.3400 mark on the back of a cautious market mood during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The major currently trades around 1.3425, gaining 0.04% for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- USD/CAD gains momentum above 1.3430 amid strong USD, US CPI eyed - August 8, 2023
- Closing Bell: Ishares Edge MSCI Multifact EAFE Idx CAD up on Friday (XFF) - August 8, 2023
- Closing Bell: BMO Intl Div CAD Hedge ETF up on Tuesday (ZDH) - August 8, 2023